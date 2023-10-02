The U.S. Supreme Court’s New Term Sees the Return of Hot-Button Issues

The U.S. Supreme Court begins its new term on Monday, with several contentious issues already on its docket. Despite previous rulings and the expectation that some issues were settled, the Court finds itself revisiting topics such as abortion, extreme partisan gerrymandering, and gun rights.

In past decisions, the conservative majority on the Court struck down Roe v. Wade, allowing states to decide the legality of abortion. They also ruled that extreme partisan gerrymandering was not within the Court’s purview to regulate, and that gun regulations must be similar to those during the time of the constitution’s writing.

However, this term, the Court will reexamine these issues, largely due to appeals from the conservative-leaning 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which covers Texas and parts of the South. The 5th Circuit has a reputation for adopting conservative positions, often defying precedent, according to Irv Gornstein of the Georgetown University Supreme Court Institute.

The 5th Circuit’s decisions serve as a roadmap for the Supreme Court’s agenda this term. One prominent case involves restrictions on access to the abortion pill mifepristone, with the 5th Circuit overturning key portions of FDA approval. The Supreme Court will consider whether to reverse this decision, as upholding it would restrict access to the abortion pill nationwide and disrupt pharmaceutical regulations.

Guns will also be a major focus, as the Court addresses a 5th Circuit decision that invalidated a federal law banning gun possession for those subject to domestic violence restraining orders. The central question is whether gun regulations must mirror those from the time of the constitution’s writing or the passage of the 14th Amendment. This case highlights the absence of court orders protecting individuals from domestic violence during those periods.

As the new Supreme Court term begins, these hot-button issues will once again take center stage. The Court’s decisions will have far-reaching implications on the legality of abortion, the fairness of electoral districts, and the scope of gun rights in the United States.

