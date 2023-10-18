The Supreme Court Stays Arrest and Summons of Transgender Rights Activist in Manipur

The Supreme Court has granted interim relief staying the arrest of transgender rights activist Santha Khurai, who was facing arrest the Manipur police over her social media posts regarding the alleged misappropriation of transgender welfare funds the social welfare department. The court has also restrained the police from registering any fresh cases based on these posts.

Santha Khurai had filed a writ petition seeking protection from the actions of the Manipur police and the quashing of the police summons issued to her. She argued that the police’s actions were in violation of the law, specifically Section 160 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), which prohibits police officers from summoning women or children to any place other than their residence.

This controversy arose when Santha Khurai made social media posts on September 1, 2023, raising concerns about mismanagement of transgender welfare funds and programs in Manipur. In response, the police visited her parents’ home on September 3, 2023, in search of her.

Santha Khurai contends that transgender women should be entitled to the same protections under Section 160 of the CrPC, as recognized the Supreme Court in the NALSA v. Union of India judgment. This landmark judgment acknowledges transgender rights, gender identity, and the importance of safeguarding transgender individuals against discrimination.

The petitioner further argues that being asked to appear before a police station puts her at risk of violence and violates her rights to bodily autonomy and safety. The petition refers to the 1978 Supreme Court decision in Nandini Satpathy v. P.L. Dani, which emphasizes the significance of police officers adhering to the law and not disregarding safeguards meant to protect women and children.

The Supreme Court’s order provides temporary relief to Santha Khurai, and the case is pending for further adjudication. It highlights the ongoing struggle for the rights and protection of transgender individuals in India’s legal system.

Sources:

– Thangjam Santa Singh @ Santa Khurai v. State of Manipur, W.P.(Crl.) No. 498/2023

– Definitions: Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), NALSA v. Union of India, Nandini Satpathy v. P.L. Dani