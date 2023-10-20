Supreme Court Lifts Restrictions on Biden Administration’s Communications with Social Media Companies

In a significant move, the Supreme Court has lifted restrictions on the Biden administration’s ability to communicate with social media companies while a lawsuit regarding the government’s efforts to combat online misinformation is ongoing. This decision temporarily halts previous rulings from lower courts that had severely limited the government’s ability to engage with platforms like Facebook and Twitter regarding content related to Covid-19 and election misinformation.

Earlier this year, a federal judge in Louisiana had issued a wide-ranging injunction that prevented various federal agencies and administration officials from communicating with social media companies regarding the removal of “content containing protected free speech.” This injunction created significant roadblocks for government entities like the White House, the Surgeon General, the CDC, the FBI, and a US cybersecurity agency.

By agreeing to pause the previous rulings, the Supreme Court has not only allowed the Biden administration to continue its current communication practices but has also indicated that it will take up the case. However, no specific date has been set for oral arguments.

Legal analyst Steve Vladeck commented on the development, stating that “the Biden administration gets to keep on doing whatever it’s doing with regard to communicating with social media companies until and unless the Supreme Court rules against it on the merits.”

This is a developing story, and further updates will be provided.

Definitions:

– Injunction: A legal order that prohibits a party from taking a particular action. In this case, the injunction prevented government agencies from communicating with social media companies.

– Misinformation: False or misleading information that is shared or disseminated, often leading to confusion or harm.

– Supreme Court: The highest federal court in the United States, responsible for interpreting the Constitution and making final decisions on important legal issues.

Sources:

– CNN (https://www.cnn.com)