Supreme Court Upholds Mobile Service Providers’ Right to Reassign Deactivated Numbers

The Supreme Court of India has made a crucial decision regarding the reassignment of deactivated mobile numbers mobile service providers like Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone Idea. The court’s ruling allows these providers to allocate deactivated numbers to new subscribers after a specific period, which has significant implications for WhatsApp users.

WhatsApp, being closely tied to a user’s mobile number, raises concerns about data privacy when changing phone numbers. Recognizing this issue, the Supreme Court has emphasized the importance of WhatsApp users deleting their data before switching numbers to protect themselves from potential privacy breaches.

The court recently dismissed a petition that sought to stop mobile service providers from reissuing deactivated mobile numbers. Advocate Rajeshwari, the petitioner, had requested intervention from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) to address the matter. However, the court upheld that it is the responsibility of the previous subscriber to take the necessary steps to ensure privacy. They can achieve this deleting their WhatsApp account associated with the old number and erasing any stored data from local device memory, cloud, or drive.

This decision aligns with the guidelines set the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) in 2017. The DoT stated that a deactivated mobile number should not be reassigned to a new subscriber for at least 90 days. This policy allows the previous subscriber sufficient time to protect their privacy.

To further enhance transparency and efficiency, the court mentioned the existence of the Mobile Number Revocation List (MNRL). This digitally signed record keeps track of permanently disconnected mobile numbers, preventing unintended recipients from receiving One-Time Passwords (OTPs) from various service providers, banks, and non-banking financial institutions.

In conclusion, the Supreme Court’s ruling confirms that mobile service providers have the legal authority to reassign deactivated numbers to new subscribers after a 90-day period. WhatsApp users are strongly recommended to proactively delete their data associated with their old number to ensure the privacy of their information during the transition to a new number. By striking a balance between subscriber privacy and efficient number allocation practices, this decision contributes to maintaining the integrity of the mobile service industry.

FAQ:

Q: Can mobile service providers reassign deactivated numbers immediately?

A: No, mobile numbers that have been deactivated should not be reassigned to new subscribers for at least 90 days according to the guidelines set the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).

Q: What should WhatsApp users do before changing their phone numbers?

A: WhatsApp users are advised to delete their data associated with their old number to prevent any potential privacy breaches.

Q: What is the Mobile Number Revocation List (MNRL)?

A: The MNRL is a digitally signed record of permanently disconnected mobile numbers. It helps regulated entities avoid sending OTPs to unintended recipients and ensures transparency in number allocation.