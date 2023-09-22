Supreme Court Extends Temporary Block on Biden Administration’s Social Media Content Order

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito has extended a temporary block on an order that restricts the ability of President Joe Biden’s administration to encourage social media companies to remove content deemed misinformation about Covid-19 and other public concerns. Alito’s decision allows the court more time to review the administration’s request to block an injunction issued a lower court.

The injunction, which the lower court concluded likely violated the free speech protections of the First Amendment, accused federal officials of coercing social media platforms to censor certain posts. Republican attorneys general from Missouri and Louisiana, along with a group of social media users, filed the lawsuit, alleging that these officials unlawfully suppressed conservative-leaning constitutionally protected speech on major social media platforms such as Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.

The Biden administration argued that their actions were legal and intended to combat online misinformation. They claimed they were only alerting social media companies to content that violated their own policies to reduce the spread of false information.

Louisiana-based U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty initially ruled in July that government officials had used coercive pressure to suppress posts expressing views against Covid-19 vaccines, pandemic-related lockdowns, and the results of the 2020 election. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals later narrowed the injunction but maintained restrictions on coercion.

The Biden administration believes that the remaining injunction still goes too far and would impede the White House, FBI, and health officials from addressing matters of public concern and security.

The Supreme Court’s temporary block, extended until September 27th, allows for further consideration of this complex issue.

