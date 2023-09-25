The Supreme Court Extends Stay on Biden Administration’s Contacts with Social Media Platforms

The Supreme Court has extended a stay on a lower court order that would limit the Biden administration’s contacts with social media firms. This allows the justices more time to consider whether to block the ruling entirely. The case involves allegations the states of Missouri and Louisiana that speech related to COVID-19 and other topics was illegally suppressed government officials.

The stay, which was set to expire on Friday, has been extended until Wednesday, September 27. Justice Samuel Alito, assigned to the 5th Circuit, which ruled that the White House and FBI likely violated the First Amendment, issued the extension.

Although the appeals court ruling was not a complete loss for the Biden administration, as most of the original injunction’s restrictions were eliminated, the administration asked the Supreme Court to block the one remaining prohibition. This prohibition would prevent Biden administration officials from coercing or significantly encouraging social media companies to remove or suppress protected free speech.

The US government argued that it was merely persuading platforms to remove COVID-19 misinformation and respond to matters of public health, rather than coercing them. However, the appeals court found that the officials’ statements were indeed coercive.

The lawsuit, filed Missouri and Louisiana, also includes the state of Ohio, which argues that the preliminary injunction should take effect. According to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, blocking the injunction would allow the government to censor speech on matters of immense public importance.

