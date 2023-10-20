Supreme Court Blocks Lower Court Ruling on Government’s Communication with Social Media Companies

The Supreme Court has issued a full block on a lower court ruling that would have limited the Biden administration’s ability to communicate with social media companies regarding controversial content, such as Covid-19-related posts. The decision puts on hold a judge’s ruling from Louisiana that prohibited specific agencies and officials from engaging in discussions about whether certain content should be suppressed.

The Supreme Court has also agreed to hear the government’s appeal, indicating that it will consider arguments and make a ruling on the case during its current term, which concludes in June. However, three conservative justices, Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, and Neil Gorsuch, expressed their dissent and would have denied the application.

The underlying lawsuit was filed Republican attorneys general from Louisiana and Missouri, along with five social media users, who claimed that government officials had coerced social media companies to address posts, particularly those related to Covid-19. The plaintiffs argued that these actions violated First Amendment protections of free speech.

The lawsuit covered various activities that occurred in 2020 and before, including efforts to combat the dissemination of false information about Covid-19 and the presidential election. Although the district court focused on actions taken the government after President Joe Biden took office, the appeals court subsequently narrowed the scope of the injunction.

The Supreme Court’s decision to block the lower court ruling means that government officials, including White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, will not be restricted in their communications with social media companies regarding content moderation.

Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar argued that the original injunction was “vastly overbroad” and posed significant limitations on the ability of federal officers and employees to address matters of public concern. She claimed that the injunction covered thousands of individuals and applied to communications concerning all social media platforms.

In contrast, lawyers representing the states and plaintiffs argued that the government had violated the First Amendment pressuring social media companies to censor viewpoints it disfavored.

