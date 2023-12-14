Supreme Court Directs Officer D Roopa to Remove Defamatory Social Media Posts

In a recent development, the Supreme Court has directed IPS officer D Roopa to delete her defamatory social media posts against IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri. The Court has given Roopa a deadline of 24 hours to remove the objectionable content. If she is unable to delete all the posts, she must post a statement clarifying that she is withdrawing all her comments against Sindhuri.

The Court’s directive came during the hearing of a petition filed Roopa seeking to quash a criminal defamation complaint filed Sindhuri. The two officers from Karnataka were involved in a public spat earlier this year when Roopa shared personal pictures of Sindhuri on social media and made corruption allegations against her. In response, Sindhuri initiated civil and criminal proceedings against Roopa for defamation.

Previously, the Supreme Court had urged both officers to resolve their disputes through mediation. However, the Court was informed that the mediation had failed. Expressing disappointment, the bench highlighted the negative impact of such conflicts on the administration. Justice Oka questioned the officers’ ability to work effectively if they continue to engage in public disputes.

During the hearing, Sindhuri emphasized the “character assassination” she suffered due to Roopa’s posts. She expressed her distress over the involvement of her family and questioned her ability to fulfill her duties in the state.

Justice Oka questioned Roopa’s justification for making allegations against Sindhuri, especially when she was not involved in any corruption investigation against her. The Court emphasized the need to bring an end to the dispute for the sake of the state’s administration.

Roopa has been instructed to file an affidavit within 24 hours detailing the removal of the defamatory posts. If, for any reason, she is unable to delete the posts, she must make a public statement clarifying the withdrawal of her allegations against Rohini Sindhuri.

Overall, the Supreme Court’s directive aims to resolve the ongoing conflict between the officers and promote a harmonious working environment in the state administration.