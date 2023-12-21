Partnership with ONDC to Drive Digital Commerce on WhatsApp

Meta, in collaboration with Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), is taking a significant step towards empowering small businesses and enabling seamless buyer and seller experiences on WhatsApp. Through this partnership, Meta aims to educate and support small businesses in building their digital presence and driving commerce.

The primary focus of this collaboration is to transform business solution providers into seller apps through the ONDC network. By doing so, these providers can bring their respective businesses onto the ONDC platform and leverage its wide customer base to boost their sales.

To kick-start this initiative, Meta plans to digitally upskill 500,000 Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) over the next two years through the Meta Small Business Academy. This academy will provide entrepreneurs and marketers with valuable certification in digital marketing skills, essential for the growth of their businesses on Meta’s apps.

T Koshy, the MD & CEO of ONDC, expressed his commitment towards accelerating the digital landscape empowering MSMEs to thrive in the digital era. He highlighted the importance of marketing and reaching a wider audience for business growth. The partnership with Meta, according to Koshy, will not only enhance the digital skills of these businesses but also enable them to connect with a vast customer base.

Sandhya Devanathan, Vice President of Meta in India, emphasized the need for the right ecosystem and partnerships to support the digital transformation of millions of small businesses. The collaboration with ONDC aligns with the government’s vision for Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) and Meta’s long-standing commitment to upskill small businesses, contributing to India’s rapid digital transformation.

Additionally, as part of the partnership, Meta will extend support to Sahayak, ONDC’s WhatsApp chatbot, to enhance the services provided on the platform. By enhancing the capabilities of this chatbot, ONDC aims to create a seamless point of communication between sellers and customers on the ONDC network.

The “WhatsApp Se Wyapaar” program, which was launched earlier this year, has already made a significant impact in upskilling 10 million traders across India. With over 200 million users of the WhatsApp Business app worldwide and a majority of Indian WhatsApp users interacting with business accounts, the partnership between Meta and ONDC is poised to revolutionize digital commerce in the country.