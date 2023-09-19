Cleveland Browns’ Nick Chubb Injured, Carted off Field

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb suffered a left knee injury during a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night. The injury occurred in the second quarter after a 5-yard run near the Steelers’ goal line. Chubb, who had already gained 64 yards on 10 carries, injured the same knee back in 2015, tearing his MCL, PCL, and LCL. He immediately gestured toward the sideline, and players from both teams showed their support as he was carted off the field.

The news of Chubb’s injury quickly spread, leading to an outpouring of well-wishes from fellow players. Quarterbacks and running backs from around the league, including Lamar Jackson, Trevor Lawrence, Kyler Murray, Christian McCaffrey, and Derrick Henry, expressed their prayers and support for Chubb’s recovery.

Even NBA players, such as LeBron James, joined in sending their thoughts and prayers for Chubb. Steelers’ safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, who was involved in the play that injured Chubb, also suffered a mild injury but was able to return to the game later.

Injuries are a cruel reality in sports, and Chubb’s injury serves as a reminder of the physical toll that athletes face. Fans and players alike hope for the best for Chubb and are sending him their well-wishes as he goes through the recovery process.

Sources:

– Source article (URL)