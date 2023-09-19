Cleveland Browns’ Nick Chubb Suffers Season-Ending Knee Injury Against Steelers

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb was forced to leave the field on Monday night after injuring his left knee during a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The injury occurred in the second quarter after Chubb completed a 5-yard run near the Steelers’ goal line.

Chubb, who had already accumulated an impressive 64 yards on 10 carries, had previously injured the same knee in 2015, tearing his MCL, PCL, and LCL. As a result of his recent injury, Chubb was ruled out for the rest of the season.

Immediately after the incident, Chubb signaled towards the sideline while players from both teams offered their support. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski later confirmed that he expects Chubb to be sidelined for the remainder of the season.

Following the news of Chubb’s injury, several quarterbacks and running backs from around the league took to social media to express their support and offer prayers for his recovery. In particular, Lamar Jackson, Trevor Lawrence, Kyler Murray, Christian McCaffrey, Derrick Henry, Bijan Robinson, and James Conner all sent their well wishes to Chubb.

NBA players LeBron James, Draymond Green, and Darius Garland, as well as Steelers’ safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, who was involved in the tackle that caused Chubb’s injury, also expressed their concerns and hopes for Chubb’s recovery.

The loss of Chubb is a significant blow to the Browns, as he has been a pivotal player for their offense. His absence will undoubtedly be felt as the team navigates the remainder of the season.

