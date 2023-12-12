Support for Banning TikTok in the United States Sees a Decline

A recent report the Pew Research Center reveals that support for banning TikTok in the United States has significantly declined among adults and teenagers since March. The study indicates that only 38% of American adults are in favor of banning the popular video-sharing app.

The push to ban TikTok in the past was driven concerns over its parent company, ByteDance, having ties to China. However, efforts to pass the RESTRICT Act, which proposed limiting access to TikTok, have stalled in Congress for months.

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley further sparked controversy when she claimed that watching TikTok makes individuals more antisemitic and pro-Hamas. These claims were based on a disputed survey conducted Generation Lab, a data intelligence company.

Pew’s recent polling, conducted between September 25 and October 1, before the Israel-Hamas war outbreak, shows a considerable decrease in support for banning TikTok among American adults. In March, 50% of adults supported a ban, whereas only 38% expressed the same view in the recent survey.

Opinions on banning the app also differ based on political affiliation and age group. Currently, 50% of Republicans and 29% of Democrats are in favor of a ban, marking a decrease from their respective percentages in March. Adults between 18 and 30 years old are the least likely to support a ban, with 38% being undecided and 33% opposed.

Interestingly, support for a TikTok ban has declined across all age groups, but the most significant decrease is observed among adults older than 65. In March, 71% of seniors supported a ban, but now only 49% do.

Among teenagers, the majority do not support a ban on TikTok, although opinions differ based on political party affiliation. 68% of teenagers oppose a ban, but when examining political lines, 58% of Democratic teens are against the ban compared to 44% of Republicans.

It is worth noting that 35% of teenagers who do not use TikTok would support a ban, while 44% are unsure about their stance.

Overall, the Pew survey suggests a decline in support for banning TikTok, with differences observed based on political affiliation and age groups.