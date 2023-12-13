TikTok’s Popularity Soars as Support for Ban Wanes

A recent survey Pew Research Center has revealed that support for a nationwide ban on TikTok has significantly decreased among Americans, including Republicans, this year. The poll found that only 38 percent of U.S. adults supported a federal TikTok ban, down from 50 percent in March. Even within the Republican Party, support for the ban dropped from 60 to 50 percent. Meanwhile, the number of individuals who were uncertain about the value of a ban increased from 21 to 30 percent.

These findings suggest that more Americans are opposed to the idea of the U.S. government banning an app that is primarily used for entertainment and self-expression. TikTok, which boasts 150 million users in the United States, has faced numerous criticisms from political figures and Silicon Valley rivals, all questioning the app’s potential threats to national security due to its Chinese ownership.

However, even those Americans who are aware of TikTok’s ties to China are not convinced that a ban is necessary. Pew reported that support for a ban among these individuals dropped to 43 percent, down from 60 percent earlier this year. Interestingly, the survey also revealed that more Democrats now oppose a TikTok ban than support it, and the app has gained vocal support among liberals in Washington.

The survey findings also highlighted that opposition to a ban remains high among current TikTok users. However, even among U.S. adults who do not use the app, support for a ban has decreased from 60 to 47 percent. Among American teens, support for a ban is even lower, with 50 percent of respondents aged 13 to 17 opposing a ban, compared to only 18 percent who support it.

Considering TikTok’s popularity and its potential reach among younger voters, some Biden administration officials have expressed concerns about pushing for a ban. Negotiations between ByteDance, the company that owns TikTok, and the administration are ongoing to find a resolution that addresses national security concerns while allowing the app to continue operating in the United States.

In conclusion, as TikTok’s popularity remains strong among Americans, support for a nationwide ban has significantly decreased this year. The survey results indicate a shift in public opinion, with more Americans opposing the idea of banning an app that they use for entertainment and self-expression.