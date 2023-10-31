FC Cincinnati Forward Dominique Badji Confronts Racial Abuse on Social Media

FC Cincinnati forward Dominique Badji recently came forward to expose a distressing incident of racial abuse he faced on Instagram. The club promptly offered its unwavering support and assistance to Badji during this challenging time.

In a heartfelt message shared on a popular social media platform, Badji expressed his anguish, stating, “Enduring racial abuse serves as a painful reminder of the lingering racism that persists in our society. Racism has no place in the world we live in. No one should have to suffer such injustice due to their ethnicity or race. My hope is for a future filled with peace, love, and positivity.”

Following the incident, FC Cincinnati took immediate action. They reported the offending social media account, provided personal support to Badji, and pledged to continue offering assistance. By the evening, the Instagram account in question appeared to be disabled.

Throughout the day, Badji received an outpouring of solidarity from teammates and fans alike. FC Cincinnati player Nick Hagglund expressed his support on social media, emphasizing that there is no place for racism or ethnic-based hatred in the world or within the beautiful game of soccer. The team’s official account echoed this sentiment, affirming their commitment to eradicating racism and emphasizing their collaboration with the MLS to safeguard players from such abusive behavior.

It is noteworthy that Badji chose to share his experience the day after an exceptional performance in FC Cincinnati’s MLS Cup playoff victory against the New York Red Bulls. Building on a successful season, where he scored five goals and provided three assists, Badji’s contributions on the field have been instrumental in the team’s progress.

At a time when racial abuse remains a persistent issue in the world of sports, Badji’s courage in speaking out sheds light on the urgent need for change. His story serves as a reminder that unity and respect should prevail, both on and off the pitch.

