New Article: The Unveiling of Supie’s Communication Challenges and the Plight of Former Staff

A recent leak of a private social media post to 1News has shed light on the communication struggle between online grocer Supie and its former employees. The revelation comes in the wake of the online grocer entering voluntary administration, attributing its financial woes to cash flow difficulties after a key investor withdrew funding.

The leaked confidential note, shared on a private Facebook group Supie founder Sarah Balle, confirms that the company had a funding commitment from an “underwrite investor” and, up until last Friday, had expected a significant infusion of cash. However, Balle revealed that the moment she learned that employees might not be fully paid, the team ceased working.

The post also acknowledged that while the company possessed sufficient cash, stock, and assets to cover employee salaries every fortnight, administrators needed to navigate a legal process to determine whether these assets could be utilized to repay creditors, including employees who typically hold a preferential status.

Balle expressed her understanding of the employees’ anger and frustration, stating her desire to ensure their remuneration if it were within her power to do so. She also expressed gratitude for their dedication and hard work, emphasizing the importance of their efforts.

Former employee Anthony Bunce, the chilled/frozen assistant manager at Supie, condemned the handling of the situation, describing it as heartless and gutless. Although he refrained from commenting on the leaked communications between Balle and another former employee, he expressed disappointment in hearing from the founder, emphasizing that her remarks did not resonate well with the affected staff.

Bunce emphasized that the support from the community had been a source of comfort during these challenging times. He mentioned that Job Seeker Support (previously known as WINZ) had established a direct line of assistance, and there were prospects of a drop-in center specifically dedicated to aiding Supie workers in resolving their immediate concerns.

The primary focus for the former employees now is to secure alternative employment and stabilize their financial situation. They are determined to overcome this setback, support one another, and look forward to the future.

