San Francisco Passes Legislation to Meet Housing Demands

In a close vote on Tuesday, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors approved key legislation aimed at addressing the city’s housing crisis. The housing element, a state-mandated plan to build additional housing 2031, requires San Francisco to plan for the construction of 82,000 homes, with 46,000 designated as affordable. The legislation includes measures to incentivize mass development, such as waiving fees on certain affordable housing projects and reducing permitting delays.

Without the passage of this legislation, the city would have faced state intervention and potential loss of funding. However, not all supervisors were in agreement, with some expressing concerns about the prioritization of market-rate housing over affordable housing. Supervisor Dean Preston pointed out the need to focus on reaching affordable housing goals, rather than solely on market-rate goals.

While the legislation marks a significant step forward, there are still challenges to overcome. The high cost of construction and interest rates remain barriers to rapid development. Additionally, community organizations, such as the Race & Equity in Planning Commission, have voiced dissatisfaction with the lack of specific processes outlined for building more affordable housing.

The financial aspect also poses a significant obstacle, as supervisors have recently reduced the city’s affordable housing fee, which is a major source of funding. To address this, the board plans to propose a $300 million affordable housing bond on the March ballot, with the majority of the funds allocated to housing units currently in the pipeline.

In conclusion, while San Francisco has taken a significant step toward meeting its state-mandated housing requirements, there are still challenges to overcome. The legislation aims to streamline the building process and create incentives for development, but more work needs to be done to prioritize affordable housing and secure necessary funding.