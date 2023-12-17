New Series “Lustful Desires” Explores the Life of a Notorious Adult Film Star

In a captivating new series coming to Netflix, viewers will delve into the complex life of a renowned porn star. Titled “Lustful Desires,” the show chronicles the journey of Rocco Siffredi, who has made a name for himself with over 1,500 explicit films. Known for his magnetic presence on screen, Siffredi’s story is set to captivate audiences worldwide.

Created acclaimed Italian screenwriter Francesca Manieri, who is known for her strong feminist stance, “Lustful Desires” promises to be a thought-provoking exploration of Siffredi’s life. From his upbringing in a small town in central Italy to his rise to global fame, the series aims to provide a profound understanding of the man behind the persona. It will delve into his family dynamics and examine the influence of love and relationships on his journey to becoming one of the most recognizable adult film stars in the world.

Directed Matteo Rovere, Francesco Carrozzini, and Francesca Mazzoleni, “Lustful Desires” boasts a stellar cast led renowned Italian actor Alessandro Borghi. Borghi takes on the challenging role of portraying Siffredi, capturing the essence of his magnetic persona and complex character. Joining Borghi is Jasmine Trinca, who plays Lucia, a fictional character representing the many women who have played important roles in Siffredi’s life.

The show is produced The Apartment, a Fremantle company, and Groenlandia, a subsidiary of the Banijay group. With an intriguing storyline and an exceptional cast, “Lustful Desires” is poised to be one of the most highly anticipated releases on Netflix this year.

Prepare to immerse yourself in the world of Rocco Siffredi as “Lustful Desires” premieres on Netflix on March 6th. Get ready for a captivating and thought-provoking journey into the life of a notorious adult film star.