New Samsung 55-inch TV on Offer with Incredible Savings

From November 10th to 13th, Worten is hosting its VAT-free TV days, offering numerous discounts on televisions for all its customers. These exclusive deals can be found at the 19 Worten stores in the Canary Islands or on their website at canarias.worten.es.

One particularly remarkable offer is the Samsung 55-inch TV, now available at an incredible price of just 599.99 euros. This represents a savings of 48% off the manufacturer’s recommended retail price of 1,149 euros.

This TV model is perfect for the living room, providing an incredible viewing experience for movies, series, and video games.

The Samsung TQ55Q75CATXXC, released in 2023, features a large 55-inch screen with a slim design of just 2.57 cm without the stand. One of its standout characteristics is the Quantum 4K Processor, which enhances both image and sound quality through Artificial Intelligence.

The QLED technology utilized in this model is truly revolutionary. It employs a layer of quantum dots placed in front of the LED backlight panel, resulting in enhanced colors with nearly 100% DCI P3 color space coverage. QLED TVs display 100% color volume.

The 120Hz panel ensures smooth image playback, making it perfect for gaming. With HDMI 2.1 at 120Hz, you can enjoy lag-free gaming experiences. The ultra-wide gaming view adds to the immersive gameplay. Additionally, the television features Quantum HDR 10+ with incredible brightness and an EyeComfort mode to protect your eyes.

The sound quality is equally impressive, with a 20W sound system, Adaptive Sound, and Q-Symphony. Q-Symphony is a technology that combines the TV’s speakers with a soundbar, enabling you to enjoy audio output from both sources simultaneously.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Does Worten offer shipping options for online purchases?

Yes, Worten offers shipping options for online purchases. You can choose the delivery method that suits you best during the checkout process on their website.

Are these TV offers available in all Worten stores?

No, these TV offers are only available in Worten’s 19 stores located in the Canary Islands. However, you can also take advantage of the discounts purchasing online from their website.

Can I pay in installments for the TV purchase?

Yes, Worten offers financing options that allow you to pay for your purchase in installments. You can inquire about these options in-store or check the financing details on their website.