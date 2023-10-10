How to Watch Supernatural Season 3 Online: Streaming Details

If you’re wondering how to watch Supernatural Season 3 online, look no further. We have all the streaming details right here. The third season comprises 16 episodes that originally aired on The CW between Oct. 4, 2007, and May 15, 2008, and follows Sam and Dean as they try to deal with the hundreds of demons they inadvertently unleashed into the world while battling Azazel.

Supernatural Season 3 is available to watch on Netflix. Created Eric Kripke, Supernatural is a dark fantasy drama series that follows Sam and Dean Winchester, brothers who were raised to hunt monsters their father after their mother died in a fiery inferno caused a demon. In season 3, even after Azazel’s defeat, the brothers have no time to rest as hundreds of other demons, released from hell when they were fighting the yellow-eyed demon, roam the world, possessing and attacking innocent victims. Moreover, Dean bargained away his own soul to resurrect Sam, who died during the battle, and now, Sam and Dean have only one year before hell comes for the older Winchester.

The cast for season 3 includes Jared Padalecki as Sam Winchester, Jensen Ackles as Dean Winchester, Katie Cassidy as Ruby, Lauren Cohan Bela Talbot, Jim Beaver as Bobby Singer, Cindy Sampson as Lisa Braeden, Nicholas Elia as Ben Braeden, and more.

Supernatural Season 3 is available to watch via streaming on Netflix. Launched on Jan. 16, 2007, through the internet, Netflix is the most-subscribed video-on-demand streaming service in the world, spanning across more than 190 countries.

To watch Supernatural Season 3 on Netflix, you can follow these steps:

Visit the Netflix website and sign up for an account. Choose a payment plan that suits your needs, ranging from $6.99 per month to $19.99 per month. Enter your email address and password to create an account. Enter your chosen payment method.

Netflix offers different subscription plans, including a Standard with Ads Plan, Standard Plan, and Premium Plan. The Standard with Ads Plan provides all but a few movies and TV shows, but it shows ads before or during most content. The Standard Plan is completely ad-free and allows users to download content on two supported devices, with an option to add one extra member who doesn’t live in the same household. The Premium Plan provides the same features but for four supported devices at a time, with content displaying in Ultra HD. Users can download content on up to six supported devices, with the option to add up to two extra members who don’t live in the same household. Netflix also supports spatial audio.

The synopsis of Supernatural Season 3 is as follows:

“The yellow-eyed demon is vanquished, but at a terrible price. The battle that brought him down released hundreds of demons from Hell into an unsuspecting world. And it cost Sam his life. But a grief-stricken Dean made a deal with the Crossroad Demon: his soul for Sam’s resurrection. Now Dean has just one year to live. One year to fight the unholy, the twisted, the ghoulish. One year to say farewell to Sam. And one year for Sam to search desperately for some way to save his brother. Mind-bending adventure awaits as the Winchester brothers continue their astonishing odyssey into the supernatural…and their personal odyssey into destiny.”

Please note that the streaming services listed above are subject to change. The information provided was correct at the time of writing.

Sources: Netflix, The CW