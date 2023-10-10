How to Watch Supernatural Season 12 Online: Streaming Details

If you’re wondering how to watch Supernatural Season 12 online, look no further. We have all the streaming details right here. This season comprises 23 episodes that originally aired on The CW between Oct. 13, 2016, and May 18, 2017, and follows Sam, Dean, and their allies as they come to terms with the fact that Mary Winchester is back from the dead. They also search for Lucifer, who is intent on fathering a Nephilim.

Supernatural Season 12 is available to watch via streaming on Netflix. Created Eric Kripke, Supernatural is a dark fantasy drama series that follows Sam and Dean Winchester, brothers who were raised to hunt monsters their father after their mother died in a fiery inferno caused a demon. In season 12, the Winchesters deal with adversaries on multiple fronts. A secret organization called The British Men of Letters targets them, and Lucifer wants to father a Nephilim. Meanwhile, Mary Winchester is back from the dead as a parting gift from Amara.

The cast of season 12 includes Jared Padalecki as Sam Winchester, Jensen Ackles as Dean Winchester, Misha Collins as Castiel, Mark A. Sheppard as Crowley, Jim Beaver as Bobby Singer, Mark Pellegrino as Lucifer, and more.

Supernatural Season 12 is available to watch on Netflix. Launched on Jan. 16, 2007, through the internet, Netflix is the most-subscribed video-on-demand streaming service in the world, spanning across more than 190 countries.

To watch Supernatural Season 12 streaming via Netflix, you can follow these steps:

Visit netflix.com/signup Choose a payment plan from the following: $6.99 per month (standard with Ads)

$15.49 per month (Standard)

$19.99 per month (Premium) Enter your email address and password to create an account Enter your chosen payment method

The cheapest Netflix Standard with Ads Plan provides all but a few of its movies and TV shows. However, it will show ads before or during most of its content. You can watch in Full HD and on two supported devices at a time.

Its Standard Plan provides the same but is completely ad-free while also allowing users to download content on two supported devices with an additional option to add one extra member who doesn’t live in the same household.

The Premium Plan provides the same as above, though for four supported devices at a time, with content displaying in Ultra HD. Users get to download content on up to six supported devices at a time and have the option to add up to two extra members who don’t live in the same household. Netflix spatial audio is also supported.

Supernatural Season 12’s synopsis is as follows: “In the show’s eleventh season, the Winchesters found themselves battling an apocalyptic force: the Darkness. Now, rallying help from their allies – both human and supernatural – Sam and Dean are about to go toe-to-toe with the most destructive enemy they’ve ever seen. The question is, will they win? And at what price?”

