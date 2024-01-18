Superheroes Unite at Albuquerque Comic Con

Albuquerque Comic Con is set to be a haven for superhero enthusiasts next weekend, as the event welcomes a star-studded lineup of celebrities associated with the world of Superman. From January 19-21, 2024, comic book aficionados and fans alike will have the chance to meet and greet their favorite Superman-related personalities at the convention.

One of the highlights will be David Errigo Jr., the voice behind the mischievous Mr. Mxyzptlk in the animated series “My Adventures With Superman.” Fans will have the opportunity to meet and interact with Errigo Jr. throughout the entire duration of the comic con.

Joining the festivities are also several beloved actors from the popular television series “Smallville.” Tom Welling, who played the iconic role of Clark Kent/Superman, will be present, along with John Glover, Alaina Huffman, Michael Rosenbaum, and John Schneider, all of whom contributed their talents to the show.

In addition to the star-studded cast, noteworthy industry personalities will be in attendance. Mark Waid, a celebrated comic book creator known for his exceptional storytelling, will make an appearance at Albuquerque Comic Con. Fans and aspiring comic book creators will have the opportunity to meet Waid and gain insights into his creative process.

Furthermore, song writer Paul Williams, known for his contributions to the Superman franchise, will also be present. Williams has lent his musical talent to various Superman-related projects, creating memorable compositions that have become synonymous with the superhero’s legacy.

Albuquerque Comic Con promises an unforgettable experience for Superman fans and comic book enthusiasts in New Mexico. With its impressive lineup of celebrities and industry figures, the event is set to be a gathering where superheroes truly unite. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to immerse yourself in the world of Superman and meet the talented individuals who brought these iconic characters to life. Spread the word and make sure your friends don’t miss this epic event!