Superior Volleyball Raises Thousands for Breast Cancer Research and Education

The Superior volleyball program in Wisconsin has been hosting an annual cancer awareness fundraiser called Diggin’ For a Cure for the past ten years. This event has grown significantly over the years, and the fundraiser typically brings in between $4,000 and $6,000 each year, which is donated to the St. Luke’s Foundation for breast cancer research and education.

The fundraiser involves various activities such as selling raffle tickets, T-shirts, baked goods, and auctioning off game-worn jerseys. The Spartans volleyball team, along with the support of the greater Superior community, has been instrumental in making this fundraiser a success.

Superior head coach Brenda Pluntz mentioned that this year’s event had a lot of silent auction and raffle items, which greatly contributed to the fundraising efforts. The community’s involvement has been crucial to the success of the event, and Pluntz expressed her gratitude for their continuous support.

In addition to the fundraising, the Superior volleyball team had a victorious night against Duluth East, winning the game 3-1. The exact amount raised this year is yet to be determined, but Pluntz expects it to be within the usual range of $4,000 to $6,000.

