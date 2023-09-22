Superior Girls’ Swimming Team Celebrates Tie as a Victorious Moment

The Superior girls’ swimming team had a nail-biting moment during their dual meet against Cloquet-Esko-Carlton as they anxiously awaited the final results. Trailing behind six points going into the last event, the Spartans managed to secure a tie with a strong performance in the 400-yard freestyle relay. The girls erupted in celebration, hugging each other and shedding tears of joy.

Freshman Kylee Johnson expressed that despite not winning the meet, it felt like their first victory. The raw emotion displayed the team showcases the strong bond they have developed, viewing the program as a family.

Before each meet, the Superior athletes come together to recite pre-game chants, boosting team energy. During the races, those not competing cheer on their teammates, creating a supportive atmosphere. The team even engages in post-event chants in the water together, emphasizing unity regardless of the outcome.

The Spartans’ dedication to their team spirit has played a significant role in their success and their ability to find joy in shared victories. It is this belief in being a family that fuels their determination and strengthens their connections within the team.

The Superior girls’ swimming team serves as an inspiration of how a strong bond can transform a group into not just teammates but also a supportive family.