Superior Dedicates First Community Solar Garden

Superior, Wisconsin is celebrating the completion of its first community solar garden, which is set to deliver clean energy to the grid the end of October. The 470-kilowatt solar array was constructed with union labor Hunt Electric. Officials from Superior Water, Light and Power (SWL&P) joined subscribers on October 4th to dedicate the project at the corner of Hammond Avenue and N. 28th Street.

SWL&P, which receives most of its energy from renewable sources, started strategic planning for the solar garden in 2015. Bethany Owen, the chairperson, president, and CEO of Allete, SWL&P’s parent company, expressed pride about the clean energy transition they are leading across the nation.

Rob Sandstrom, president of SWL&P, highlighted the role of their customers in making the project possible, as 80 customers have fully subscribed to the solar garden. Sandstrom also mentioned that this project marks the first time SWL&P has generated energy since the Winslow Station closed in 1981.

In addition to generating renewable energy, the site of the solar garden will also host a new pollinator garden. This garden, planted with native grasses and flowers, will provide a habitat for bees, butterflies, and other pollinators to thrive.

This accomplishment is a significant step forward for Superior, demonstrating their commitment to clean energy and environmental sustainability.

