New Elementary School Boundaries for the School District of Superior

The School District of Superior in Wisconsin will be holding community meetings in October to discuss potential scenarios for new elementary school boundaries. This is in preparation for the 2024-2025 school year, as the district plans to consolidate its six elementary schools into five.

The informational meetings will be facilitated Cooperative Strategies and will take place on October 16 and 17 at the Superior Middle School Community Events Center and Superior High School Performing Arts Center, respectively. The district will present multiple maps at these meetings, and they will also be made available online for those who cannot attend.

District Administrator Amy Starzekci expressed the goal of utilizing space more effectively and efficiently using resources. Feedback from school district families is encouraged during the presentations, and an additional survey will be distributed the week of October 16 for those unable to attend the meetings. The school board expects to make a decision on the new boundaries in mid-November after reviewing the community’s feedback.

The new boundaries will come into effect at the beginning of the 2024-2025 school year. For more information, visit the School District of Superior’s website or contact the administration office directly.

Source: Superior Telegram Maria Lockwood