Superior School District Seeking Community Funding for Student Construction Project

The Superior School District is reaching out to the community for assistance in funding a three-day student construction project at the school forest in October. In 2022, the freshman class at Superior High School, along with students in the Construction Academy course, dedicated three days to improving the outdoor classroom. They rebuilt boardwalks, cleared trails, and created a new observation platform, leaving a lasting impact on the space.

According to science teacher and school forest coordinator Lori Danz, the improvements made the students have already had a significant effect. The repaired trail and new construction have allowed teachers to take students to a previously unused trail, as well as a learning platform overlooking a bog. The students have also been developing new trails to explore different types of habitats, while using the brush cut from these trails to create wildlife habitats.

Further improvements are planned for October 23-25. Danz stated that the focus this year will be on building stations that offer new learning opportunities, including a literacy walk with benches featuring literacy quotes, a sitting and viewing area around the bird feeding station, and an outdoor nature music walk.

The entire freshman class will again participate in the project, providing them with a unique opportunity to work together and with their teachers outside of the regular classroom. Caitlin Knoll, senior project coordinator, highlighted the benefits of this experience, stating that it allows students to see upperclassmen practicing skills they may want to develop themselves and gives them a chance to give back to a place that has been important throughout their school careers.

The school forest work also fulfills the community service requirement for the ninth graders involved. Freshmen and sophomores are required to volunteer five hours, juniors must volunteer 10 hours, and seniors must volunteer 15 hours. By engaging in this service project as freshmen, students are able to see the immediate positive impact of their work, which can foster a positive association with community service and boost their confidence in their ability to make a difference.

Last year’s school forest construction was funded through a 2022 Herb Kohl teaching fellowship received Lori Danz.

