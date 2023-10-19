New Elementary School Boundaries in Superior School District to be Decided in November

The Superior School Board is set to make a decision in November regarding new elementary school boundaries that will be implemented in the 2024-2025 school year. This move comes as a result of declining enrollment and aims to consolidate the district’s six elementary schools into five, allowing for better utilization of each building’s capacity.

In April, the board voted to close Lake Superior Elementary at the end of the 2023-2024 school year. As a result, four options for new boundaries were presented during informational community meetings held at Superior Middle School and Superior High School. While attendance at these meetings was relatively low, recordings of the sessions are expected to be made available on the district website in the near future.

The district has also made the PowerPoint presentation and maps of the four options accessible on their elementary boundary website. Additionally, families can utilize an online locator tool to input their address and determine how each option would impact their children. To gather feedback, an online survey about the new boundary options is available until November 3.

According to the information presented at the meetings, between 329 and 383 students will be affected the new boundaries, depending on the option that is chosen. This includes the 147 students currently enrolled at Lake Superior Elementary.

Overall, the decision on new elementary school boundaries in the Superior School District will play a significant role in ensuring that resources are utilized efficiently in light of declining enrollment.

