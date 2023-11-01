Superior School Board Approves $60.7 Million Budget for 2023-2024 School Year

The Superior School Board has recently approved a budget of $60.7 million for the upcoming 2023-2024 school year. During the budget hearing and committee of the whole meeting on Monday, October 30, the board made several significant decisions, including not filling the seat left vacant Len Albrecht’s resignation.

One of the key highlights of the budget is the allocation of funds to different categories. The board authorized appropriations of $150,000 for the Community Education Fund and $9.6 million for the Debt Service Fund, in addition to the general fund budget. This demonstrates the district’s commitment to providing a well-rounded education while managing its financial obligations.

A notable change in the budget comes with the increased state per pupil revenue limit, which has risen from $10,000 to $11,000. Additionally, there has been an increase in special education categorical aid from 30% to 33.3% for the 2023-2024 school year. However, the district has faced challenges due to declining enrollment, as reflected in the third Friday headcount in September, which showed 137 fewer students compared to the previous year.

The budget also reflects the district’s utilization of federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funding. The district plans to use the remaining ESSER funding before the September 30, 2024 deadline, mainly for one-time purchases. These funds have provided additional resources to support the district’s efforts in providing quality education during the ongoing pandemic.

Key takeaways from the budget hearing include the reliance on state funding for approximately 65% of the budget, with property taxes accounting for 19% and the federal ESSER funds covering 12%. The largest expenditures go towards salaries at 50% and benefits at 18%, while approximately 15% is allocated towards essential services like utilities and building maintenance.

The approved budget also brings good news for taxpayers. Although the estimated mill rate for the 2023-2024 school year is projected to be $6.24 per $1,000 of the state valuation, a decrease of 54 cents from the previous year, the overall tax levy has increased to nearly $21.4 million. This indicates the district’s mindful approach in balancing the needs of the community with fiscal responsibility.

