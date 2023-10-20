Twin Ports Unites with Ukraine: Superior Rotary Club Launches Humanitarian Campaign

The Superior Rotary Club has initiated the Twin Ports Unites with Ukraine campaign with the aim of raising $40,000 in humanitarian aid for families impacted Russia’s invasion in Ukraine. The funds will be utilized for electric generators, water purification systems, and medical supplies. In the wake of the Russian invasion, millions of Ukrainian families have been displaced, resulting in the largest refugee crisis in Europe since World War II. To support this cause, community members are encouraged to donate through the Superior Rotary Club’s website.

The invasion has caused immense devastation to cities and villages in Ukraine, prompting the Superior Rotary Club to explore ways to provide assistance. They established a connection with the Ukraine Unity Rotary Club based in Lviv, which is situated near the Polish border. This collaboration allows Rotarians in the Twin Ports to leverage the global reach of Rotary in delivering aid to the people of Ukraine.

The Twin Ports Unites with Ukraine campaign exemplifies the Rotary’s commitment to making a lasting change worldwide. Rotary clubs have been extensively involved in international projects, including the development of a library in Ghana, medical clinics and water reservoirs in Bolivia, and the establishment of a school in Guatemala. The Superior Rotary Club aims to extend their support to Ukraine providing essential supplies and aiding communities in need.

Joe Radtke, a member of the Superior Rotary Club, emphasized the importance of Rotary’s structure in empowering members to build personal connections and foster local and global solutions. Despite the presence of other humanitarian crises, such as the recent conflict between Israel and Hamas, the Superior Rotary Club remains dedicated to assisting the people of Ukraine, who have endured 20 months of destruction and loss of life.

As humanitarian needs persist, community members are urged to join the efforts of the Superior Rotary Club in bringing relief to the suffering families in Ukraine. By working together, Rotary neighbors, friends, leaders, and problem solvers can create a world where individuals take action to drive lasting change.

