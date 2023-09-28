Celebrating the Life of Corbin Lee Fritze

A celebration of life will be held on September 30th for Corbin Lee Fritze, a young man who captured the hearts of many in his community. Corbin made headlines as a 14-month-old when he survived a choking incident in 2005. Although he was revived, he suffered an anoxic brain injury due to lack of oxygen. Despite this, Corbin continued to make connections and leave a lasting impact on those who met him.

Caradie Fritze, Corbin’s mother, fondly remembers her son’s sense of humor and loving personality. He found joy in the simplest things, such as the word “foot” and his favorite cartoons. In 2009, the Fritze family launched a petition drive to be considered for an “Extreme Makeover” of their home, making it more accessible for Corbin. However, a firefighter in the town of Oakland was ultimately chosen for the home remodel.

Despite the challenges he faced, Corbin had a positive impact on those around him. Cheryl Moder, who worked with Corbin at Family Forum Head Start, recalls how he became a part of their group. Students would bring him toys, play with him in his wheelchair, and engage him in conversation and storytelling. Corbin was treated like any other child, allowing him to feel included and valued.

The love and support for Corbin can be seen in the tattoo on Caradie Fritze’s arm, where her three sons are represented as dandelion seeds. Corbin’s seed remains connected, symbolizing his everlasting presence in his mother’s life.

As the community gathers to celebrate Corbin’s life, his impact on those who knew him will not be forgotten. He brought joy and laughter to the lives of many, leaving behind a legacy of resilience and love.

