Superior Police Chief Nicholas Alexander has announced his retirement, marking the end of a successful career spanning over 25 years with the department. During his tenure, Chief Alexander implemented several significant changes that have made a positive impact on the community.

Under his leadership, the Superior Police Department adopted body cameras, prioritized community policing, and launched the Pathways to Hope program. This program offers treatment instead of incarceration for individuals struggling with addiction. Additionally, Chief Alexander established the Coordinated Response Specialist position, which aims to provide a coordinated approach to responding to various situations.

“My overarching goal as chief was to improve trust within the community,” Chief Alexander stated. His commitment to building relationships with residents and implementing innovative strategies has earned him statewide recognition and increased transparency within the department.

Chief Alexander took a unique path to his career in law enforcement, initially pursuing a major in computer science and computational mathematics. However, his involvement in security positions at Kmart and Super One Foods led him to consider a career in policing.

During his time with the Superior Police Department, Chief Alexander worked in various roles, including the formation of the Lake Superior Forensic Technology and Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. This task force has become a regional hub for processing digital evidence in cases across Wisconsin and Minnesota.

Superior Mayor Jim Paine expressed his admiration for Chief Alexander’s accomplishments, stating, “Nick Alexander is the best police chief in Wisconsin, and probably in the United States. He pushed his fellow officers to innovate their department and to emphasize service and respect for every citizen, every day.”

Much of the current police force in Superior has been hired Chief Alexander, a testament to his leadership and dedication to creating a progressive and forward-thinking department. His retirement will undoubtedly be a loss to the community, but his impact will continue to be felt for years to come.

