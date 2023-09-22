Superior Business Resource Open House Connects Entrepreneurs with Support and Resources

The Superior/Douglas County Business Resource Open House is set to take place on October 4th at the Superior Entrepreneurship Center ballroom. This event aims to bring together various local, regional, and state entities to provide business owners with a wide range of resources and support.

The open house is designed for all types of businesses, from established ones looking to expand to startups seeking guidance and entrepreneurs wanting to connect with like-minded individuals. The goal is to bridge the gap between business owners and the resources available to them.

Kelly Peterson, the executive director of the Superior Business Improvement District, believes the open house will be a valuable opportunity for stakeholders to learn about the available resources, including funding, education programs, and support services. She emphasizes the importance of making these connections, as it has been lacking in the past.

Jim Caesar, the executive director of the Development Association, has been working towards this event since he purchased the old Post Office two years ago. He recognizes the need for better education on available resources and believes the open house will provide a one-stop-shop for business owners to learn and connect.

The open house will consist of two sessions, one in the morning from 9-11 a.m. and another in the evening from 5-7 p.m. Participants can choose the session that fits their schedule best, with registration encouraged but not required. The event is free to attend, and walk-ins are welcome.

During the sessions, representatives from each entity will provide a brief explanation of their services. Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with these representatives and gather more information at tables set up around the ballroom. The goal is to foster meaningful conversations and help business owners navigate the various resources available to them.

The participating agencies include a diverse range of organizations offering support and assistance to entrepreneurs and business owners. Their presence at the open house aims to clarify any misconceptions and provide business owners with the clarity and support they need.

Overall, the Superior Business Resource Open House is a valuable opportunity for entrepreneurs and business owners in the area to connect with resources that can help them thrive. By bringing together various entities in one event, business owners can make meaningful connections and access the support they need to succeed.

