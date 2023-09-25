Superior City Offers Second Round of Grants to Nonprofit Organizations

City officials in Superior, Wisconsin, have announced a second round of grants that will be made available to nonprofit organizations in the area. This funding has been made possible through the State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds provided the federal American Rescue Plan Act.

The grant program is specifically designed to support capital projects for buildings and grounds owned nonprofit entities within the city. The focus of this round of grants is to provide assistance for the maintenance of physical spaces. Eligible projects include roofing, landscaping, plumbing, doors, windows, permanent lighting, HVAC, brick repair, painting, and other initiatives that aim to improve the overall lifespan of the building. Projects aimed at updating compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) are also acceptable.

Grants will be awarded based on several factors, including the historical significance of the building, its visibility to the community, the urgency of any necessary repairs, and the ability to maintain the project once it is complete.

To apply for these grants, nonprofit organizations can utilize the general grant application available on the city’s official website at ci.superior.wi.us. For more information, interested parties can contact Rebecca Scherf, the mayor’s chief of staff, at [email protected] or calling 715-395-7212.

This second round of grants provides an excellent opportunity for nonprofit organizations in Superior to receive financial support for their building and maintenance projects. It aims to enhance the community’s infrastructure and ensure that these nonprofit spaces remain well-maintained and accessible to all individuals.

Sources:

– Shelley Nelson, Superior Telegram