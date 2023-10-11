Superior Man Bound Over for Arraignment on Additional Charges

Summary:

A Superior man, Jacob Colt Johnson, has been bound over for arraignment in Douglas County Circuit Court on charges of mutilating a corpse and possession of a firearm a felon. Johnson was previously sentenced for the murder of Ricky Balsimo Jr. in Cook County, Minnesota. Johnson is accused of dismembering Balsimo’s body with the help of another individual, Robert Thomas West, and disposing of the remains in Lake Superior. West has also been charged in connection with the incident. Both Minnesota cases have concluded for Johnson and West.

Johnson, 37, was found guilty of second-degree murder for the shooting death of Balsimo on June 20, 2021. He was sentenced to 40 years in prison Cook County Judge Michael Cuzzo. The additional charges in Douglas County stem from the actions allegedly taken following the murder.

According to the criminal complaint, Johnson and West dismembered Balsimo’s body at a camper in the town of Bennett. They used a circular saw to cut up the body and placed the remains into buckets and a tote filled with cement. The containers were taken to Grand Portage, Minnesota, and dumped into Lake Superior from a boat.

West, 43, faces felony charges in Douglas County Circuit Court for party to mutilating a corpse, harboring or aiding a felon, and possession of a firearm a felon. He was previously found guilty of aiding an offender as an accomplice to second-degree murder and interference with a dead body in Cook County. West entered into a post-conviction agreement and was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

