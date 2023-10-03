Superior Fire Department Offers Fire Prevention Training for Home-Schooled Children

The Superior Fire Department is expanding its fire prevention training to include home-schooled children in first through fifth grade. This training, which will be held on October 17th, October 18th, and October 19th, is the first of its kind offered the department. Lead Fire Inspector Caleb Sorvik explained that the department had to turn down a few families last year due to limited space, so they decided to extend the training to three days this year.

The fire prevention training will include presentations, demonstrations, a visit Sparky the fire dog, a chance to see fire trucks, fire prevention handouts, goodies, and a tour of the fire station. These are the same educational activities that the Superior firefighters provide to students in public schools every October during Fire Prevention Month.

The decision to offer this training to the home-schooling community was prompted the increase in home-schooling following the COVID-19 pandemic. Sorvik stated that they realized there was a whole subsection of the community that they were missing out on. He emphasized that fires do not discriminate based on whether a child attends public school or is home-schooled, so it is essential to provide fire prevention training to all families and children.

Home-schooled students from the Superior area and beyond are invited to attend the training sessions. Last year, students from Duluth, Superior, and Douglas County participated. The training is free of charge, but registration is required. Interested parents or guardians can contact Lead Fire Inspector Caleb Sorvik to register their child. It is also necessary for a parent or guardian to accompany the child during the training.

This initiative the Superior Fire Department highlights the importance of fire safety education for all children, regardless of their educational setting. It ensures that home-schooled children have access to the same resources and training that their peers in public schools receive. By expanding their reach, the department is making a positive impact on the safety of the entire community.

Sources:

– Superior Telegram (no URL provided)