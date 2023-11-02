Superior and Douglas County Address Child Care Crisis, Increase Access to Child Care

Officials in Superior and Douglas County have taken a collaborative approach in tackling the pressing issue of child care shortage in the county. Recognizing the crucial need for more child care slots, the County-City Committee has recommended grants for child care providers that will not only create 30 additional slots for toddlers in Superior but also help maintain existing child care availability throughout Douglas County.

To address this crisis head-on, the city of Superior applied for a Dream Up! Childcare Grant, which was successfully awarded a generous sum of $30,000 from the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families. This grant will go a long way in supporting child care providers across Douglas County.

Numerous child care providers in Superior, Poplar, Lake Nebagamon, and South Range submitted applications to receive funding for various projects. A total of 10 providers requested $41,953 in funding, which will support approximately $72,386 worth of initiatives. Mayor Jim Paine, co-chair of the committee, suggested approving all of these grants at the full amount, highlighting the city’s commitment to addressing the child care crisis. The city had set aside additional funds specifically for child care from the federal American Rescue Plan Act, with $200,000 allocated for this purpose. After the grants were awarded in 2022, about $63,000 remained for future use in supporting child care providers.

Paine emphasized that the Dream Up! grant funding would prioritize child care providers in the county. However, the remaining city funds would be utilized to supplement the available grant funding for providers within the city. This comprehensive approach ensures that child care providers from both the city and county receive the support they need to meet the growing demand for child care services.

The successful application process for these grants reflects the dedication of child care providers in addressing the pressing need for more access to child care. By approving these grants, not only will the existing child care facilities be sustained, but also new projects, such as Happy Hearts Day Care and Newborn 2 School’s upcoming expansions, will contribute to increasing capacity.

With these collaborative efforts and additional funding, Superior and Douglas County are taking significant steps to alleviate the child care crisis and improve accessibility to child care services.

