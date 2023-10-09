New Plan Proposed for Managing Superior’s Municipal Forest

After extensive planning and community input, the Urban Forestry Tree Board is ready to present a new plan for managing the Superior Municipal Forest to the City Council. The plan aims to address challenges facing the forest, such as climate change, deer browsing, and disease and insect infestations. The Conifer forest communities in the forest are not regenerating naturally, and aspen and birch trees are aging and vulnerable to disease and insects.

Despite these challenges, there is hope for the forest’s future. Experimental understory tree planting conducted in 2015 suggests viable replacement species, and aspen trees in harvested areas from the 1980s appear to be healthy. The recommendations in the plan cover a wide range of strategies, including addressing deer over-browsing, identifying and managing pathogens, wildlife management, assessing tree risks in high-use areas, increasing regeneration of desired species, researching carbon sequestration, and active timber management.

The plan also emphasizes the need to develop fire management and invasive species management plans based on public input. Although fire may not be commonly seen as a regenerative tool, research on how the Ojibwe people used fire to manage the environment at Wisconsin Point has shown its potential benefits. However, there is a need for public education on the use of fire in forest management.

Overall, the proposed plan provides a comprehensive approach to restoring and maintaining the health of Superior’s Municipal Forest. By implementing the recommended strategies, the city can better manage the challenges posed climate change, deer browsing, and disease and insect infestations, ensuring the long-term sustainability of the forest.

Sources:

– The original article from [source]

– Lake Superior National Estuarine Research Reserve conducted the understory tree planting experiment in 2015