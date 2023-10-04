Harbor House Crisis Shelters to Open New Facility with Grant Funding

Harbor House Crisis Shelters, a non-profit organization in Superior, is on track to open a new shelter in November thanks to a $300,000 grant approved the Superior City Council. The funding, which was set aside from revenue received through the American Rescue Plan Act, will be used to purchase and renovate a building located at 1112-1116 Oakes Ave.

The new facility will allow Harbor House Crisis Shelters to expand their services and serve more homeless individuals and families in the community. Currently, the organization operates a four-bedroom house that often reaches its capacity, leaving them unable to accommodate everyone in need. The new shelter, a seven-bedroom home that will be expanded to nine bedrooms, will greatly increase their capacity and help more people transition from homelessness to stable housing.

According to Krystal Brandstatter, the executive director of Harbor House Crisis Shelters, the need for their services has grown significantly over the years. Homeless individuals are now forced to sleep outdoors, under bridges, in abandoned buildings, and even on sidewalks near busy roads. The new shelter will provide a safe and supportive environment where individuals can access resources and work towards stability.

In addition to expanding their services, Harbor House Crisis Shelters will also be able to benefit from the new location’s accessibility to public transportation. This will ensure that individuals staying at the shelter have easier access to essential services and resources in the community.

The grant funding will also enable Harbor House Crisis Shelters to address the increasing demand for their services without turning people away. With the ability to serve more individuals and families, the organization hopes to make a significant impact on reducing homelessness in the community.

