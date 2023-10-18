Superior Considers Actions for Development of City-Owned Broadband Network

The city of Superior is exploring options for the development of its city-owned broadband network, ConnectSuperior. The city council is set to consider an ordinance that would establish a broadband utility, as well as a contract for the low-level design of the initial phase of the network. The council will also discuss the creation of a position to oversee the project. A public hearing has been scheduled for November 7 to gather input on the ordinance.

The proposed broadband utility would enable the city to construct a fiber optic network that would provide high-speed internet access to over 12,000 homes and 650 businesses. The network would primarily utilize underground construction within city right of way to mitigate potential damage caused winter weather conditions. Fiber would be installed in buried conduit, with the depth ranging from 24 to 36 inches.

According to a feasibility study prepared Magellan Advisors, the estimated cost to build the network is between $50 million and $62 million. The funds for construction will come from a combination of grants and new debt over a period of 3 to 5 years. The study also highlights that the revenue generated the infrastructure will be able to cover all costs associated with construction and maintenance if at least 40% of the population signs up for the service.

The city aims to provide the infrastructure for retail internet service providers to deliver services to homes and businesses, rather than directly offering retail internet services themselves. Two ISPs have already signed a memorandum of understanding with the city to provide the service.

The first phase of the project will focus on constructing the network between Belknap and North 21st streets, east of Tower Avenue, leading to the university.

