Colombian Authority Demands Enhanced Security Measures from LinkedIn

Colombia’s Superintendencia de Industria y Comercio (SIC) has taken steps to protect the data of LinkedIn users in the country after a security breach exposed information of approximately 500 million users globally. In response to this incident, the SIC’s Delegation for Data Protection issued Resolution 71406 of 2023, ordering LinkedIn to ensure the security of its users’ personal information in Colombia.

The resolution specifies that the social networking platform must implement measures to prevent unauthorized access, use, consultation, tampering, or loss of personal data. LinkedIn has been given a four-month deadline to comply with the required security measures and provide certification from an information security specialist.

The SIC emphasizes the importance of this process and its commitment to protecting users’ personal data. As of January 2023, LinkedIn had around 12 million active users in Colombia, making it essential to safeguard their information on the platform.

Security Breach Highlights the Need for Vigilance

The security breach in LinkedIn, caused web scraping, has brought to light the need for stricter security measures on the platform. Experts have warned about the risk of scams and emphasized the importance of users being vigilant against fake notifications and suspicious emails.

The Superintendencia de Industria y Comercio remains vigilant in protecting users’ rights and the security of their personal data in the digital environment. It is crucial for all companies that handle sensitive data to implement appropriate security measures to prevent vulnerabilities and potential leaks.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What action has the Superintendencia de Industria y Comercio taken to protect LinkedIn users in Colombia?

The Superintendencia de Industria y Comercio has issued Resolution 71406 of 2023, which orders LinkedIn to ensure the security of its users’ personal information in Colombia. LinkedIn must take measures to prevent unauthorized access, use, consultation, tampering, or loss of personal data.

2. What is the deadline for LinkedIn to comply with the required security measures?

LinkedIn has been given a four-month deadline to comply with the required security measures and provide certification from an information security specialist.

3. How many active users does LinkedIn have in Colombia?

As of January 2023, LinkedIn had approximately 12 million active users in Colombia.

4. What is web scraping?

Web scraping, also known as scrapeo, is the process of extracting data from websites automated means, usually through the use of bots.