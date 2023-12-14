Izzybots: Revolutionizing Social Media Engagement Through Automation

Summary: Izzybots, a social media solutions company, is changing the game for brands automating engagement across various platforms. Led CEO and co-founder Josh Lewthwaite, the company aims to help brands make the most of their social media following capturing and converting opportunities through responsive interaction. With a focus on total social media solutions, Izzybots goes beyond chatbots to explore automation across social media to drive success.

By directly messaging every positive commenter on a business’s social media content, Izzybots ensures that no engagement goes to waste. Through this strategy, they have built subscriber bases on Messenger with near-100% open rates and achieved click-through rates as high as 91.2%. Working with top brands in New Zealand, Izzybots has delivered industry-leading campaigns, converting thousands of comments into pre-saves and capturing valuable customer data.

Josh Lewthwaite, the CEO of Izzybots, emphasizes the importance of context in chatbot experiences. He advises brands to provide what the person wants at that exact time based on their needs and interests. Additionally, he suggests offering the option to speak to a person when necessary, avoiding attempts to trick the audience, preparing a safety net for misunderstood conversations, and understanding that a bad chatbot can have a negative impact on brand perception.

Reflecting on Izzybots’ achievements, Josh is proud of turning a new idea into a global company with clients in multiple countries. He highlights a mental health check-in campaign with an iwi community as a particularly meaningful accomplishment. Moving forward, the company plans to expand both locally and internationally, with a focus on the United States. Josh envisions AI playing a significant role in future growth, as the technology continues to evolve rapidly.

Izzybots is poised to revolutionize brand success in the social media landscape with its innovative approach to automation and engagement.