Supercars Shifts Focus from Brand Rivalry to Driver Stories

Supercars, the popular Australian racing series, is undergoing a significant transformation after the end of the iconic Holden vs Ford rivalry. With the demise of Holden, the series must now find a new way to generate excitement and engage fans. Bathurst 1000 podium finisher Scott Pye believes that Supercars should shift its focus from brand rivalries to highlighting the star power of the drivers.

Pye argues that Supercars needs to make serious changes in how it markets the drivers and the category itself. Drawing inspiration from Formula 1, Pye suggests that Supercars should focus on creating driver-centric narratives and showcasing the stories that unfold both on and off the track. He believes that doing so, Supercars can create better content that will resonate with fans and attract new viewers.

To achieve this, Pye suggests leveraging social media, producing documentaries, and implementing marketing strategies that highlight the drivers rather than the cars. Additionally, he proposes a shake-up of the broadcast format to provide a fresh viewing experience. These changes, according to Pye, will help Supercars stay relevant and create household names for the next generation of fans.

Pye’s comments echo those of three-time champion Shane van Gisbergen, who also called for changes to improve the racing experience. Van Gisbergen suggests reintroducing the V8 Supercars moniker and exploring different tyre compounds to enhance the competition on the track.

As Supercars navigates through this transition, it is clear that a new approach is needed to captivate fans and ensure the long-term success of the series. By shifting the focus from brand rivalries to driver stories, Supercars can create a more engaging and relevant experience for fans, attracting a new generation of motorsport enthusiasts.