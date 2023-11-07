A Fresh Take on Nintendo’s New Switch Bundle

Nintendo is known for their innovative bundles, and this holiday season is no exception. Instead of the usual Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Switch bundle, the gaming giant is shaking things up with a new offering. Introducing the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate bundle, complete with two customized gray Joy-Cons featuring the game’s logo.

While the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate edition is similar to the standard Nintendo Switch OLED, the inclusion of these unique Joy-Cons adds a touch of flair to the console. In addition to the OLED console and digital download for the game, the bundle also includes three months of Nintendo Switch Online. However, the bundle does not feature the specialized dock with selectable characters that some previous bundles have had.

Priced at $349.99, the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate bundle will be available starting November 19, just in time for the holiday season. This makes it a more affordable option compared to the previous Super Smash Bros. Ultimate bundle released in 2018. Although the design appears less intricate than some of Nintendo’s other offerings, the OLED screen compensates for it, providing a high-quality gaming experience.

For those looking for a lighter gaming option, Nintendo is also releasing a Super Mario Party bundle priced at $99.99. This bundle includes the game itself and red and blue Joy-Cons, perfect for party-oriented gameplay.

With the release of major titles like Super Mario Bros. Wonder and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, there has never been a better time to own a Nintendo Switch. These games, along with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, promise hours of immersive gameplay. Whether you opt for the intense battles of Super Smash Bros. or the lighthearted fun of Super Mario Party, Nintendo has something for every gamer this holiday season.

