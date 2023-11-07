Introducing a New Nintendo Bundle: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Edition

Nintendo is famous for its innovative gaming bundles, and this holiday season is no exception. In a departure from their usual offerings, Nintendo is releasing the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Edition bundle for the Nintendo Switch. Priced at $349.99, this bundle includes the highly popular Super Smash Bros. Ultimate game and two customized gray Joy-Cons.

While the console itself is the OLED model of the Nintendo Switch, the standout feature of this bundle is undoubtedly the gray Joy-Cons. These Joy-Cons come adorned with the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate logo, giving a stylish touch to your gaming experience. The bundle also includes a three-month subscription to Nintendo Switch Online, allowing you to fully immerse yourself in the world of online gaming.

For those who are keen on competitive gaming in the Super Smash Bros. community, it may be worth considering upgrading to the Pro Controller or GameCube version. Nintendo’s Joy-Cons have been known to have stick drift issues with excessive use, although home repairs can be relatively inexpensive.

The Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Edition bundle will be available for purchase starting on November 19, just in time for the holiday shopping season. This bundle presents an attractive option for gamers with its affordable price tag and the inclusion of a highly replayable game.

But that’s not all! Nintendo is also offering another exciting bundle for those who prefer a more party-oriented gaming experience. The Super Mario Party bundle, priced at $99.99, includes the game itself and red and blue Joy-Cons. This bundle is perfect for those looking to have some fun with family and friends during the festive season.

With these two enticing bundles, Nintendo continues to deliver new and exciting options for Switch owners. Whether you’re a fan of intense fighting battles or lively party games, there’s a bundle to suit your gaming preferences this holiday season.

