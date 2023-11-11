New Article: Reimagining Character Reveals in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

The iconic game development figure Masuhiro Sakurai, renowned for his work on Super Smash Bros., has shared fascinating insights into his decision to halt the production of fancy character reveal cutscenes within the popular franchise. In a recently released YouTube video, Sakurai explained that leaks of these cutscenes early in the production process led him to reconsider their implementation.

Initially, Sakurai believed that including these visually stunning cutscenes would add concrete charm to the game, particularly as a reward for players progressing through the adventure mode, Subspace Emissary. However, before the release of Nintendo Wii’s Super Smash Bros. Brawl, these cutscenes were being widely shared online, including overseas media outlets.

As a result, Sakurai recognized that the cutscenes were losing their intended impact as a reward, prompting him to stop their production. In response, Sakurai introduced an alternative approach known as Fighter Reveal Videos. These videos were unveiled during special events like Nintendo Directs, effectively capturing the excitement of in-game reveals without compromising the sense of accomplishment for players.

Since then, this method has become immensely popular, showcasing characters from various gaming universes beyond the realm of Nintendo. With 37 trailers released to date, fighter reveals have expanded to include beloved characters such as Persona 5’s Joker, Minecraft’s Steve and Alex, and Final Fantasy 7’s Sephiroth.

The overwhelming success of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for the Nintendo Switch, which boasts an astonishing roster of characters from diverse gaming backgrounds, has left Sakurai pondering the series’ future. He marvels at the notion of further expansion given the sheer magnitude of the present lineup.

As fans continue to revel in the glory of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, it is undeniable that Sakurai’s decision to reimagine character reveals has reinvigorated the franchise, showcasing the diverse and captivating world of video game crossovers in a fresh and exciting way.

A: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate received critical acclaim, with IGN rating it 9/10, stating that it is the definitive version of the franchise.