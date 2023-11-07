Nintendo Black Friday 2023 Deals Revealed: Super Mario Party + Joy-Con Bundle, Switch OLED Bundle, and More!

Nintendo is gearing up for the highly anticipated Black Friday 2023 with an array of exciting deals for gamers. Among the offers is a special bundle that combines Super Mario Party with a red and blue Joy-Con bundle. Priced at $100, this bundle provides a significant savings of $40 compared to purchasing the items separately. The Super Mario Party + Joy-Con bundle will be available for purchase starting on November 10.

While some may wonder why Nintendo chose to focus on 2018’s Super Mario Party for this bundle instead of the newer Mario Party Superstars, the company promises an unparalleled gaming experience with this classic title.

In addition to the Super Mario Party bundle, Nintendo is also offering other exciting deals on Black Friday 2023. One such deal includes a bundle featuring Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, a Switch OLED console, and three months of Nintendo Switch Online, all for $350. For fans of Mario Kart, there is a Switch + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle available, along with three months of Nintendo Switch Online, priced at $300.

Moreover, Nintendo is catering to those interested in the handheld gaming experience with the Nintendo Switch Lite Animal Crossing Horizons bundle, available for $200. Additionally, selected Switch titles will be discounted $20.

Black Friday has evolved from a one-day event to a month-long shopping extravaganza, with retailers across the board offering tempting discounts. Whether you’re in the market for Nintendo products or other gaming deals, chances are you’ll find something for you during this exciting season.

Stay tuned to GameSpot for the latest updates on Nintendo’s Black Friday deals, as well as offers from other companies. Happy gaming and happy shopping!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. When will the Super Mario Party + Joy-Con bundle be available for purchase?

The bundle will go on sale starting November 10.

2. How much can I save with the Super Mario Party + Joy-Con bundle?

By purchasing this bundle, you can save $40 compared to buying the items separately.

3. Are there any other Nintendo deals for Black Friday 2023?

Yes, Nintendo is offering various other deals, including bundles featuring Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Switch OLED consoles, and Nintendo Switch Lite Animal Crossing Horizons bundles. There are also discounts of $20 off select Switch titles.

4. Is Black Friday only a one-day event?

No, Black Friday has expanded into a month-long event, with retailers offering discounts throughout the entire season.