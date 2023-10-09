Super Junior’s Ryeowook Joins Instagram!

Super Junior’s Ryeowook has recently joined Instagram, exciting many fans. On October 9, Ryeowook announced the opening of his Instagram account on his official Twitter page, playfully mentioning that he started 10 years later than others. He expressed his gratitude to his fans, known as ELFs, saying, “You’ve waited for a long time.”

Ryeowook’s first Instagram post was a cute selfie, which he used to greet his followers. Additionally, he posted another charming photo of himself through Instagram Stories. Fans can follow Ryeowook’s new Instagram account as well as his Twitter account for more updates.

This news has surely thrilled many Super Junior fans, who have been eagerly waiting to get a glimpse of Ryeowook’s personal life. By joining Instagram, Ryeowook will have an opportunity to share moments and interact more closely with his fans.

Being a member of Super Junior, Ryeowook is a South Korean singer, songwriter, and actor. Super Junior is a popular South Korean boy band formed SM Entertainment. The group has gained international fame with their energetic performances and catchy music.

It is always exciting for fans when their favorite celebrities join Instagram, as it allows for a more intimate and personal connection. Ryeowook’s presence on Instagram will undoubtedly bring joy and excitement to his loyal fanbase.

