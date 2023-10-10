Eunhyuk and Ryeowook from Super Junior Launch Personal Instagram Accounts

Super Junior members Eunhyuk and Ryeowook have delighted their fans joining Instagram and creating their own personal accounts. This move allows them to connect more intimately with their fans and share glimpses of their lives and activities.

Eunhyuk, who had been absent from Instagram for nearly three years, made a fresh start on October 9 with a brand-new personal account. He had previously deleted his old account over two years ago. His return was met with great enthusiasm from his fans. Eunhyuk’s first post featured a mirror selfie of him wearing a shimmery purple jacket, a black shirt, and black pants with white dots. In the caption, he simply wrote the word “Restart,” signifying his re-entry into the world of social media. Since then, Eunhyuk has shared three more posts, bringing the total to four on his newly launched Instagram account. Fans are excited to follow his updates and enjoy his presence on the platform once again.

Ryeowook, another member of Super Junior, also recently joined Instagram with his personal account. He made the announcement on his former Twitter handle, playfully mentioning that he’s doing so nearly a decade later than everyone else. Ryeowook shared an adorable selfie to mark his debut on the platform. Just like Eunhyuk, he started following various K-pop personalities and Super Junior members’ personal accounts, as well as the group’s official handle. Fans were thrilled to see that Ryeowook also followed the accounts of his girlfriend, Ari, adding a sweet touch to his Instagram debut. Ari, formerly known as Kim Sun Young and a former member of TAHITI, has been dating Ryeowook openly since 2020.

The launch of their personal Instagram accounts allows Eunhyuk and Ryeowook to engage more personally with their fans and provide exclusive updates and insights into their lives. It is an exciting development for Super Junior fans who now have the opportunity to connect with their favorite idols on a more intimate level.

