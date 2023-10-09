Super Junior’s Eunhyuk Makes a Comeback on Instagram

Super Junior’s Eunhyuk has delighted fans returning to Instagram after a three-year hiatus. The K-pop star made a fresh start with a brand-new personal account, captivating his followers with his comeback.

Previously, Eunhyuk had a personal Instagram account, but he decided to delete it over two years ago. Now, he is officially back on the platform, giving his fans a glimpse into his life once again.

Eunhyuk’s first post on his new account featured a charming selfie, accompanied the simple caption, “Restart.” This marked a new beginning for the artist, and fans were quick to shower him with love and support.

If you’re a fan and want to stay updated on Eunhyuk’s Instagram, you can follow him on the platform. Additionally, you can catch Eunhyuk on the survival show “NCT Universe: LASTART” on Viki.

This news is undoubtedly exciting for Super Junior and Eunhyuk’s loyal fanbase, who have eagerly awaited his return to Instagram. As an influential figure in the K-pop industry, Eunhyuk’s presence on social media allows fans to connect with him on a more personal level and stay updated on his activities.

It’s great to see Eunhyuk back on Instagram, and fans will undoubtedly be looking forward to more updates and behind-the-scenes glimpses into his life and career.

