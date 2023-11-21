New Title: Francis Uzoho Takes a Break from Social Media Amid Criticism

Super Eagles goalkeeper Francis Uzoho has decided to temporarily distance himself from social media after facing criticism for his performances in recent matches. According to reports, Uzoho bid farewell to his fans and critics on one of his social media pages before deactivating his account on X (formerly known as Twitter).

During Nigeria’s first two games of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign, the three-time African champions struggled to secure victories against Lesotho and Zimbabwe. Uzoho was in goal for both matches, which ended in disappointing draws. Despite not being directly responsible for the goals Nigeria conceded, the Omonia Nicosia goalkeeper faced disappointment from fans for not saving a long-range free-kick that led to an early lead for Zimbabwe.

This is not the first time Uzoho has faced criticism. He received backlash after his performance in the race to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, where Nigeria lost out to Ghana. In addition, his unconvincing displays in international friendlies against Saudi Arabia and Mozambique last month further fueled the calls for head coach Jose Peseiro to replace him as the Super Eagles’ number one goalkeeper.

Although the reason behind Uzoho’s decision to deactivate his social media account remains unclear, it appears that he is taking a break from the online world, at least for now. Fans can still follow him on his active Instagram account.

Uzoho’s international career has seen both highs and lows. As a member of the Super Eagles squad that won the 2013 FIFA U-17 World Cup, he played as a backup goalkeeper. He made his senior international debut in November 2017 and represented Nigeria as the number one goalkeeper in the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, starting in all three of the team’s matches. Uzoho was also part of the squad that secured a bronze medal in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

